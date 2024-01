NOVI FUDBALSKI ŠOK: Ćavi doneo odluku - napušta Barselonu!

🚨 Xavi: “I will leave Barcelona in June”.



“We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave”.



“I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June”. pic.twitter.com/PiT9gZItRQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2024