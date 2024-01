ŽESTOKA KAZNA ZA HRVATA: Udario fudbalera Bajerna u lice i zaradio suspenziju

Union Berlin will have to do without head coach Nenad Bjelica for their next three Bundesliga matches due to his unsportsmanlike behavior.



In his side's game against Bayern, the Union coach was shown a straight red card for twice shoving Bayern forward Leroy Sane in the face. pic.twitter.com/NVwRdJ7b5U — DW Sports (@dw_sports) January 25, 2024