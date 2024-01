TUGA! Preminuo čuveni Brazilac, jedini osvojio četiri Mundijala, važio za jednog od najboljih trenera sveta

Goodbye Mario Lobo Zagalo.



The only ever to win 4 World Cups, and that contributed to build the legend of Brazil throughout decades:



2 won as a player in 1958 and 1962;

1 as a manager in 1970, first ever to win both as player and manager;

1 as technical director in 1994 pic.twitter.com/ffPPVJ6HMY — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 6, 2024