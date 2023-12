KAKAV GOL! Ivan Ilić obeležio meč Serije A u kome su igrala četiri Srbina (VIDEO)

⚽️ | 🇷🇸 Ivan Ilić (22, 8/6)



Doubt he meant it, but very important goal nonetheless.



His 5th goal contribution of the season. 3 goals, 2 assists. Already close to his best (6). pic.twitter.com/nnvSANBIuJ — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) December 23, 2023