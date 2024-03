MASOVNI RUSKI NAPAD NA ODESU: Ukrajinska PVO sat i po vremena se borila sa šahedima (FOTO/VIDEO)

#Odesa is attacked by Shaheeds EVERY night and by missiles during the daytime every other day.



People wake up in the morning after a few hours of sleep if any and make effort to live their lives - cursing russian scum, blessing Air Defence for being able to wake up at all. pic.twitter.com/g2eHqtR4wS — OscarDomesticated (@OscDomesticated) March 11, 2024