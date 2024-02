RUSI PREOTELI TERITORIJU KOJU SU IZGUBILI PROŠLOG LETA: Proterani Ukrajinci, besne borbe na novom frontu

Videos of Russian assaults near Kopani and Robotyne yesterday showing ATGM, DPICM, and FPV strikes on Russian armor/infantry by Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized Brigade. The video shows Russian T-55 and MT-LBM 6MB.https://t.co/sQZIlYdoE6https://t.co/c9J9W5YZfVhttps://t.co/0BMxXBvW1K pic.twitter.com/bPZlFWRFNZ — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 19, 2024