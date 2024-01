ZELENSKI SA STOLTENBERGOM U DAVOSU: Dajte nam PVO sisteme (FOTO/VIDEO)

I met with NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg in Davos to thank the Alliance for its steadfast support.



We discussed the situation on the front lines. I informed the Secretary General of Russia's recent mass air strikes and emphasized the need to further strengthen… pic.twitter.com/yXkPgSpPel — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) January 16, 2024