PALESTINA SE DIGLA NA NOGE: Hiljade ljudi u znak protesta zbog ubistva Saleha el Arurija u Bejrutu (VIDEO)

🚨RAMALLAH MARCH TODAY CONDEMNING THE ASSASSINATION OF SALEH AL AROURI.



A march in Ramallah today in anger over the occupation’s assassination of the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, and a number of Al-Qassam leaders



Here is what the activists said: pic.twitter.com/bjxTrsaMey — Palestine Now (@PalestineNW) January 3, 2024