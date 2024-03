HITNO REŠITI AKTUELNA PITANJA: Oglasio se Lajčak nakon sastanka sa Vučićem

After Pristina last week, I visited Belgrade to meet with @predsednikrs @avucic and @PetkovicPetar. We spoke about the upcoming Chief negotiators’ meeting, current issues, which need to be urgently addressed and the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation. pic.twitter.com/EogQjHSSzv — Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) March 15, 2024