"ZAPANJENA SAM": Premijerka očitala lekciju Rotu - "Niste, zapravo, čak ni pročitali izveštaj ODIHR-a!"

I am stunned, @MiRo_SPD, to see that you haven’t, in fact, even read ODIHR report on Serbian elections!



Instead, you take for a fact what you heard or read from sources close to you and you continue to share that fake news.



If you had even bothered to read the report, you’d… https://t.co/eSQH156KHH — Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) March 2, 2024