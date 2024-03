TENISKI SVET NA NOGAMA: Rumunska teniserka podelila fotografiju male Danke

‼️GIRL WENT MISSING NEAR BOR, SERBIA‼️

sharing this in english, since it's close to romania and bulgaria

her name is danka, 2 years old

went missing around 1pm in banjsko polje near bor

85cm tall, brown hair and eyes, wearing olive jacket, purple pants and black sneakers pic.twitter.com/RWNagZsUVT — neca🪻 RT PINNED (@ocajodnane) March 26, 2024