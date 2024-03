"ON JE NAJVEĆI": Kakve reči Marija o Jokiću

Jamal Murray says he wants to be the best player ever



“I strive to be the greatest. I want to be the best player ever. Obviously, if you don't shoot high, then you're never going to get there. I think Jokic is the greatest player right now. And I try to be a close second.”… pic.twitter.com/WzrQY51xVX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 13, 2024