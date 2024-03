JOKIĆ NE DA PRVO MESTO! NBA objavila novi presek, Srbin i dalje vodi u MVP trci

Jokic, SGA and Giannis hold on to the top 3 spots as Tatum and Doncic round out the top 5 heading into a Mavericks/Celtics clash, tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!



Check out @mikecwright's full NBA App #KiaMVP Ladder on the NBA App!

➡️ https://t.co/6Q9YqMCS4A pic.twitter.com/XGGQRXjE3v — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2024