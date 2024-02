NBA BEZ MILOSTI: Nikola Jović žestoko kažnjen?

Based on this video and the NBA's rule of leaving the bench area, it would appear Thomas Bryant, Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro and, possibly, Caleb Martin, will be suspended for Monday's game in Sacramento. The rule: "During an altercation, all players not participating… https://t.co/nih7IOophW — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 24, 2024