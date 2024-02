JOŠ JEDAN UKRAJINSKI KOŠARKAŠ UBIJEN U NEMAČKOJ! Pobegao od rata, pa skončao na jeziv način

Horrific news. In Germany, unknown persons killed 17-year-old basketball player Volodymy Yermakov.



On the eve of the next match, Volodymyr Yermakov and his colleague Artem Kozachenko were stabbed on the street. Doctors could not save Yermakov, Kozachenko remains in intensive… pic.twitter.com/Agz6W6cOJa — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) February 12, 2024