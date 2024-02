KAKAV POTEZ! Luka Jović je ovo uradio rivalu u Seriji A i odmah dobio crveni karton (VIDEO)

Izzo goes and deliberately pushes Jovic with 2 hands in the back, Jovic turns and does absolutely the same and gets a straight red as if he knocked him out 😂

This game is the definition of shitshow.

Stupid penalty, goal from deflection, stupid red and still 35 minutes to go 😂 pic.twitter.com/T4vrmRqtvP — Paylow Cheapdini (@Milanista9) February 18, 2024