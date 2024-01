IZ TORINA U... Nemanja Radonjić pred novom selidbom?

🔴🇷🇸 Monza are interested in Nemanja Radonjić as Serbian winger could leave Torino in the January transfer window.



Talks already took place, several clubs are keen on signing Radonjić but Monza are pushing for former OM player.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/10O4dP3rtw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2024