EKSPLOZIJE ODJEKUJU KIJEVOM: Rusi zasuli ukrajinsku prestonicu raketama (FOTO/VIDEO)

⚡️Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv.



Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 10:30 a.m. local time on March 25 amid an air raid alert in the capital, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.



A pillar of smoke was seen in the sky on Kyiv's east bank… — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 25, 2024