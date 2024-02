MOĆNI PAGAN KRENUO PUT UKRAJINSKOG FRONTA! Modifikacija BVP o kojoj se ponovo priča! (VIDEO)

The Rubtsovsk Machine-Building Plant has handed over to the MoD RF another batch of modernized BMP-1 AM 'Basurmanin'.

During the work carried out, all major units and assemblies of the infantry fighting vehicles were completely repaired or replaced with new ones.

/Feb. 2024/ https://t.co/w6Rv7JZ8pg pic.twitter.com/Cc7hMulw5h — Massimo Frantarelli (@MrFrantarelli) February 22, 2024