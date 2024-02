"HVALA VAM" Zelenski se oglasio nakon odluke američkog Senata

I am grateful to @SenSchumer, @LeaderMcConnell, and every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear.



For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2024