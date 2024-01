BRITANSKI LASER POGAĐA PETOPARAC NA 1 KM: London testirao novo oružje DragonFire (VIDEO)

DragonFire is an advanced military laser, being developed by @dstlmod and 🇬🇧 industry.



The laser-directed energy weapon engages targets at the speed of light, using an intense beam of energy to cut through objects, leading to structural failure.



