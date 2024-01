SNAŽNA EKSPLOZIJA ODJEKNULA RUSIJOM: Vatra guta najveći terminal prirodnog gasa, jezivi prizori požara (VIDEO)

💥 RUSSIA FAILED TO SHOOT DOWN THE UKRAINIAN DRONES DESPITE HAVING 3 HOURS TO DO SO

Russian air defenses identified 2 Ukrainian drones at around 12:30am heading toward St. Petersburg and failed to intercept. The drones successfully bombed the Ust-Luga Port at 03:20am. pic.twitter.com/yoHQayGseO — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 21, 2024