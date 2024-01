VELIKI RUSKI NOĆNI NAPAD NA ODESU: Eksplozije i požari širom grada, goreli stanovi i automobili (FOTO/VIDEO)

Another shaheed attack at #Odesa.

Another residential building hit.

It was late at night, people are in bed seeing their dreams. Most of the drones were taken down but not all of them.



An hour ago there was also a russian missile, targeting Odesa region. pic.twitter.com/WCFFZjYWu2 — OscarDomesticated (@OscDomesticated) January 17, 2024