UKRAJINCI NAORUŽALI DRONOVE STRAŠNIM ORUŽJEM: Objavljen snimak velike borbe kod Krima (VIDEO)

Unique footage of combat between Ukrainian drones and Russian coastal ships - the first of such kind in history.



When Ukrainian Sea Baby drones encountered Russian ships, they turned around and fired back using a flamethrower system.

📹: Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in SSU pic.twitter.com/FKhN6XjcyH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 1, 2024