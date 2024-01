Demolitions reported today, 1 January 2024, in Al Maniya, #Bethlehem, #WestBank, occupied #Palestinian territory.



2023 ended with 1,119 structures demolished and 2,210 people displaced, as a result, in the #WestBank.



— OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) January 1, 2024