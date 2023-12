DONALD TUSK NOVI PREMIJER POLJSKE: Parlament izglasao, stižu reakcije svetskih lidera

Congratulations to @DonaldTusk on his election as Prime Minister of Poland by the Sejm.



Ukraine and Poland's future lies in unity, mutual assistance, and strategic partnership in order to defeat our common enemy. When we stand together, both our nations’ freedom is unbeatable.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) December 11, 2023