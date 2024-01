OGLASIO SE LAJČAK NAKON SASTANKA SA VUČIĆEM: Evo šta je saopštio specijalni izaslanik EU

Arriving in Belgrade this morning, I met with @predsednikrs @avucic. In our discussion, we focused on the strategic outlook for 2024, took stock on the state of play in the Dialogue and spoke about the next steps in the normalisation of relations with Kosovo. pic.twitter.com/DiB3wdHILu — Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) January 29, 2024