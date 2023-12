TRAGIČNA SMRT OLIMPIJCA: Maksima (35) udario automobil

#RIP Maxim Gustik 🇧🇾⛷️(35)



Freestyle skier from Belarus who won 🥉 in the Aerials at the 2015 #WorldChampionships in Kreischberg🇦🇹. Competed in the 2018 & 2022 #Olympics & achielved 9 #WorldCup podiums including 2 wins in Deer Valley🇺🇸 2013 & Beijing🇨🇳 2015 pic.twitter.com/trubSkFwJ4 — Sporting Obituaries (@SportIconObit) December 10, 2023