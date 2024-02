NAGRADA ZA SJAJNE PARTIJE: Bivši košarkaš Zvezde potpisao novi ugovor u NBA ligi

The Trail Blazers are signing two-way center Duop Reath on a new three-year standard NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Reath — who has averaged 8.9 points this season — has had a remarkable path to landing in the Blazers frontline rotation and the security of this new deal. pic.twitter.com/pFaxah5CBh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024