"BRATE"! Stiv Ker i dalje slomljen posle smrti Dejana Milojevića otkrio da su gledali Partizan - Mega

“Heartbreaking, devastating. Just the saddest thing I’ve ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us & more importantly seeing his family suffer.”



Steve Kerr on emotion of passing of Asst. coach Dejan Milojević



— KNBR (@KNBR) January 22, 2024