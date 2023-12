DA LI SU SUDIJE POGREŠILE? Zbog ovoga je isključen Nikola Jokić (VIDEO)

Nikola Jokic is immediately ejected from the Bulls-Nuggets for arguing a no-call and even Bulls announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King are in disbelief.



"The people didn't come to see the officials, let's be honest, they came to see the players."



It's Serbian Heritage Night in… pic.twitter.com/w8ejIp4AMX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023