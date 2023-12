SRBIN JE ČUDO! Amerikanci se zaljubili u Nikolu Topića, vide ga u vrhu NBA drafta

Nikola Topic's stellar season continues, with 21 points (3/5 3P), 5 assists, 5 rebounds in a narrow loss to Euroleague team Red Star. The 6-foot-7, 18-year old Serbian point guard is a projected top-10 pick. pic.twitter.com/ta1d5C0Ubf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 11, 2023