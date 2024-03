SRBIN JE ČUDO: Evo na kom mestu se nalazi Đorđe Petrović među golmanima Premijer lige

Best save success rates in the Premier League this season (50+ shots faced):



◎ 79.5% - Alisson

◎ 75.5% - Nick Pope

◉ 72.5% - Đorđe Petrovic

◎ 70.5% - André Onana

◎ 69.7% - Neto



Have #CFC finally found the answer to their long-term goalkeeping issues? 🧤 pic.twitter.com/hvGFxx4aUB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 1, 2024