ODREKLI SE RUSA I DOŽIVELI DEBAKL: Osvajač Kupa UEFA postaje amaterski klub

🚨 Schalke are currently 15th in 2. Bundesliga. If they get relegated to the third division they will not get the license for the league due to their debt of around €165m.



It means they will essentially have to start over as an amateur club.



(Source: Sky Germany) January 31, 2024