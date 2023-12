HAOS KAKAV FUDBAL NE PAMTI! FIFA izbacuje najveće svih vremena iz reprezentativnih takmičenja

🚨 Relevo: The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice has dismissed Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, due to irregularities in his arrival to office in 2022. ❌



Ednaldo Rodrigues was a big supporter of the idea of ​​​​signing Carlo Ancelotti. pic.twitter.com/c4NmfA7Z56 — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) December 7, 2023