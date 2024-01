OKONČANA TALAČKA KRIZA U NEMAČKOJ: Napadač lišen slobode, policija ispalila četiri metka (FOTO)

#BREAKING

“After a hostage-taking in #Ulm, the police arrested the suspected perpetrator. A man took several hostages into his power in a café at Ulm Minster.

The operational situation is over, Ulm's mayor Gunter Czisch told SWR. “ #Starbucks#Germany pic.twitter.com/6lXod4EpPG — WorldNews (@RichKidsClips) January 26, 2024