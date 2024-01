PRVE SLIKE I SNIMCI SA MESTA UŽASA U TEL AVIVU: Uleteli vozilom među ljude, pa krenuli da ih ubadaju nožem (FOTO/VIDEO)

🚨 BREAKING: OPERATION IN TEL AVIV; 19 SETTLERS WOUNDED INCLUDING 3 SEVERELY INJURED AND 1 IN CRITICAL CONDITION.



The number of injuries in the possible run-over and stabbing operation in "Ra'anana" near "Tel Aviv" has risen to 19.



At least four are in serious condition. One… pic.twitter.com/TxnopIl3BV — Censored News. (@CensoredNws) January 15, 2024