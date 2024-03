ŠTA JE ROT IKADA REKAO O KURTIJEVIM PUŠKAMA NA BIRAČKOM MESTU Petković: NJegove mete su samo Srbija i Srbi

What has ever Roth said about Kurti’s container elections, rifles at polling stations, fake mayors & 3,5% votes “legitimacy”? Or about Djakovica elections where a man arrested for human trafficking was on Kurti’s list. Not a word, cause the targets of his attacks are 🇷🇸 and Serbs https://t.co/T2XYllkGhm — Petar Petković (@PetkovicPetar) March 2, 2024