Great pleasure to welcome at @AlbanianDiplo my 🇺🇦 counterpart @DmytroKuleba. We had very good discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering a dynamic partnership between our countries.



Assured my counterpart of 🇦🇱's firm support for President @ZelenskyyUa’s peace… pic.twitter.com/YZHw65zG7p — Igli Hasani (@IgliHasani) February 28, 2024