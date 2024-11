RUSI POKRENULI NAJMOĆNIJU OFANZIVU

Last night, Russia terrorized Ukraine with over 50 strike drones, and over the past week, it has used more than 900 bombs, around 30 missiles, and nearly 500 “Shaheds” against various regions of Ukraine.



Most of these strikes have targeted civilian and critical infrastructure.… pic.twitter.com/8bmTvdrceG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) November 3, 2024