"Russia killed 4 more people in Odessa



As a result of the night attack in the city of Odesa, 4 people were killed, including a 16-year-old teenage girl, 10 were injured. 4 people were rescued from the rubble." https://t.co/FxcWgsaydP — Eli -Let Ukraine Win 🇺🇦 (@EliBlueYellow) October 11, 2024