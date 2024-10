A perfect example why when rocket sirens sound, you should seek shelter and not film interceptions.



Footage posted to social media shows the Hezbollah rocket impact in the northern Arab village of Deir al-Asad earlier today.



The video shows several interceptions in the sky,… pic.twitter.com/G2vTvxs8fI — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 5, 2024