Russian Telegram channels report a drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region.



According to eyewitnesses, 5 drones were seen in the town of Proletarsk in Rostov region.



A huge fire broke out at the site of the attack, tanks with diesel fuel are burning.



August 18, 2024