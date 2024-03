Another two Russian oil refineries have been hit and are burning. The Rosneft facilities in Syzran and Novokuybyshevsk, Samara Region, have been attacked by UAVs. Video footages show extensive fires.



Source: Telegram / Syzranvip and Astra pic.twitter.com/hE1pbLurxm — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) March 16, 2024