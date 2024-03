Overnight, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kstovo industrial area in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia, which resulted in fire at the oil distillation facility.



The town of Kstovo is located around 800km from the border with Ukraine. — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) March 12, 2024